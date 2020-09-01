Revelstoke youngster auctions father’s handmade picnic table for charity

An 11-year-old Revelstokian recently auctioned off a picnic table her dad made turning the proceeds over to the food bank.
“It was fun to do. And I don’t want anyone to go hungry,” said Ainsley Renyard.
Renyard challenged businesses in Revelstoke to donate and bid for the table. While the winning bid went to Cameron’s Drywall Services, multiple businesses donated to the cause.
While the winning bid was $400, Renyard raised $1,210, including $250 from the Revelstoke Credit Union, plus a large food donation from Save On Foods.
View this post on Instagram
Revelstoke’s 11-year-old Ainsley Renyard raised more than $1,200 for the local food bank by auctioning off a picnic table her dad made. Multiple businesses donated to the cause, including Cameron’s Drywall Services, @revelstokecreditunion and @saveonfoods. “I don’t want people to go hungry,” said Renyard. #revelstoke #community #localnews #foodbank #charity #moverandshaker #food
“We are so proud of Ainsley,” said her mom, Crystal Davis.
This isn’t the first time Renyard has raised money for the food bank. She usually donates proceeds from her balloon tying business to Community Connections.
However, most of her events were cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
Regardless, Renyard is still trying to think up new ways for donating to charities.
“I like making people smile,” she said.
Demand at the food bank has skyrocketed since COVID-19. Director Patti Larson said it’s been the most challenging summer in the 20 year history of the food bank.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.