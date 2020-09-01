Revelstoke youngster auctions father’s handmade picnic table for charity

All proceeds went to the local food bank

An 11-year-old Revelstokian recently auctioned off a picnic table her dad made turning the proceeds over to the food bank.

“It was fun to do. And I don’t want anyone to go hungry,” said Ainsley Renyard.

Renyard challenged businesses in Revelstoke to donate and bid for the table. While the winning bid went to Cameron’s Drywall Services, multiple businesses donated to the cause.

READ MORE: Emergency Services’ food drive cancelled this year

While the winning bid was $400, Renyard raised $1,210, including $250 from the Revelstoke Credit Union, plus a large food donation from Save On Foods.

“We are so proud of Ainsley,” said her mom, Crystal Davis.

This isn’t the first time Renyard has raised money for the food bank. She usually donates proceeds from her balloon tying business to Community Connections.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Revelstoke balloon artist does it to make people smile

However, most of her events were cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Regardless, Renyard is still trying to think up new ways for donating to charities.

“I like making people smile,” she said.

Demand at the food bank has skyrocketed since COVID-19. Director Patti Larson said it’s been the most challenging summer in the 20 year history of the food bank.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.