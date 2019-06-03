Revelstoke’s 10th Annual Car Show shines again

The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club hosted the 10th Annual Mountain Paradise Show and Shine on June 1. (Tyler Jay - Revelstoke Review)
Tyler Jay

Special to the Review

It was perfect weather last weekend for Revelstoke’s 10th annual Mountain Paradise Show and Shine as the hot midday sun glinted off the buffed metal and shiny tires.

Featuring hot-rods and drop tops, low-riding Cadillac’s to 1920 Ford trucks, and everything in between, the downtown core of Revelstoke was lined with vehicles from almost every era, spanning down Mackenzie Avenue and jutting out onto 1st and 2nd streets.

LAST YEAR: Revelstoke Mountain Paradise Show and Shine takes over downtown

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., owners from all over the Kootenay’s proudly displayed their prized vintage vehicles.

Almost every vehicle make and style were intermixed along the streets, providing a colourful variety of classic cars.

There was something for everyone whether you’re a bit of a gear head, simply appreciate the meticulous care it takes to keep a classic vehicle maintained or just came out to enjoy the sights.

Live music, raffle prizes and a beautiful 30+ Celsius day kept a smile on everyone’s face as they strolled along and admired these mechanic works of art.

There’s nothing quite like a classic car show to signal the start of summer.

As the day wore down and the show came to an end, a low harmonized rumble of finely tuned engines could be heard humming along from the downtown core as the polished tires gripped onto the asphalt and pulled out of town.

 

