The restaurant had been closed since last June. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s A & W reopens after rebuild

The business has been closed since June 2019

A & W reopened today after being rebuilt.

The restaurant had been closed since last June. Currently, only the drive thru and the option for mobile app pick up is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m everyday. The company said it will do a larger grand opening when COVID-19 restrictions loosen.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fast food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)
Next story
Revelstoke video aims to educate youth on elder abuse

Just Posted

Revelstoke video aims to educate youth on elder abuse

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Revelstoke’s A & W reopens after rebuild

The business has been closed since June 2019

Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

City receives grant to create Housing Action Plan Regulatory Toolkit

Access to housing is one of the biggest issues in Revelstoke

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Pump installed at the Water Street boat launch due to very high lake levels

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Provincial funding sought for Okanagan child care centre

Partnership in Lake Country is between Central Okanagan Public Schools and YMCA Okanagan

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

VIDEO: Recent graduate from Summerland receives Governor General’s Academic Medal

Ivy Hiebert has been recognized for outstanding work while at high school

RCMP searching for missing South Okanagan woman

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on June 7

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

Most Read