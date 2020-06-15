Revelstoke’s A & W reopens after rebuild

The business has been closed since June 2019

The restaurant had been closed since last June. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A & W reopened today after being rebuilt.

The restaurant had been closed since last June. Currently, only the drive thru and the option for mobile app pick up is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m everyday. The company said it will do a larger grand opening when COVID-19 restrictions loosen.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fast food