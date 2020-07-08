Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

Revelstoke’s City Hall is wrapped in plastic for the time being.

The work is part of a $1.28 million restoration project to restore the building to its former historic glory. City hall was built in 1939 and was one of the first modernist civic buildings outside a major urban area in the province.

READ MORE: City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget

The plastic was put up as crews remove the stucco exterior. The city said the project is still on schedule and expected to finish by the end of the year.

By the end of the project, the city said the building will be coloured white, similar to how it looked in 1939.

The city does not know how long the building will be wrapped.

The building is still open to the public from 12 p.m to 3 p.m and by appointment all day from Mon. to Fri.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

City hall is still open. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)