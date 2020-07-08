City hall wrapped in plastic on July 7, 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

Revelstoke’s City Hall is wrapped in plastic for the time being.

The work is part of a $1.28 million restoration project to restore the building to its former historic glory. City hall was built in 1939 and was one of the first modernist civic buildings outside a major urban area in the province.

READ MORE: City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget

The plastic was put up as crews remove the stucco exterior. The city said the project is still on schedule and expected to finish by the end of the year.

By the end of the project, the city said the building will be coloured white, similar to how it looked in 1939.

The city does not know how long the building will be wrapped.

The building is still open to the public from 12 p.m to 3 p.m and by appointment all day from Mon. to Fri.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

City hall is still open. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Putting up scaffolding on city hall prior the plastic wrap. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Revelstoke Mountain CoLab will vote on becoming non-profit society

Just Posted

VIDEO: Teaching the next generation of skaters in Revelstoke

‘There’s very few sports out there where adults and children can play together’ says Adrian Giacca

Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

Revelstoke’s City Hall is wrapped in plastic for the time being. The… Continue reading

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

Revelstoke Mountain CoLab will vote on becoming non-profit society

‘We’re more than just a space. We’re a community’

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Security guard assaulted in Kamloops park thanks police, public for quick arrest

Glen Warner, 71, was attacked on July 2 by a man who was asked by Warner to not smoke

Portraits celebrating Syilx culture now on display at Kelowna International Airport

Sheldon Pierre Louis’ art will be on display at YLW from now until July 2021

After slow start, Summerland sees more tourism activity

Majority of visitors come from within British Columbia

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

Most Read