Revelstoke’s forestry museum launches podcasts and new website

The BC Interior Forestry Museum has launched a new website as well as a podcast. (BC Interior Forestry Museum photo)

With the pandemic changing operations in the spring at the BC Interior Forestry Museum, the organization had to find other work for their Young Canada Works summer students.

Gary Xie started working for the museum in mid-May from his home in Surrey, Ont. He has never seen the museum and never been to Revelstoke. He was supposed to move to Revelstoke at the half-way point of his contract, however, he had trouble finding safe, single-space accommodation.

However Xie continued to work remotely, updating the museums website and eventually, creating a podcast for the museum, featuring professionals in the local forestry industry.

Xie has prior experience creating podcasts while studying at Georgetown University with an environmental podcast caled Wealth of Nature.

Xie and Glenn Westrup, director of the museum, had daily meetings over the phone or Zoom and created These Forests Are Ours, a five-part interview series featuring Brian Summer, Barb Wadey, Al McInnes, Jim Shepheard, David Raven and Mike Copperthwaite and hosted by Xie.

The podcast can be found at bcforestrymuseum.ca/podcast

The museum is now open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with an enhanced cleaning schedule and asks visitors observe the following guidelines:

Maintain social distancing throughout your visit

Occupancy in the indoor exhibit is maximum of 8 persons or 2 family groups of 5 persons

Follow indoor directional signage

Ssanitise your hands at the entrance before entry to the gallery

Mask wearing is welcome indoors but not mandatory

The credit card tap facility is encouraged for donations however cash is welcome

Please do not enter the museum grounds if you have any COVID 19 signs or symptoms

Please do not touch exhibits or allow children to climb on exhibits

The gift shop is not open.

