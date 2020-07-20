Revelstoke’s Front Yard Feast a success

Columbia Park residents got together July 17 for a block party to support and get to know your neighbours. (Photo by Katie Langsmuir)

Columbia Park residents got together July 17 for a block party.

There was salsa music, costumes and hoola hoops. A front yard feast was scheduled for July 1, but due to poor weather it was cancelled.

There was salsa music, costumes and hoola hoops. (Submitted)

Event organizer Lisa Cyr said she hopes this is the first of many feasts to come. She created a neighbourhood contact list, not just for future parties, but also as a means of being able to help and support each other, such as if someone is alone with their kids and needs to run out and get something, someone has a sick child or someone simply ran out of eggs. “

That’s exactly what this is all about. Getting to know each other better, creating more trust and safety so that people are not afraid to ask for help,” Cyr said.

The feast is an initiative by Vibrant Revelstoke’s Neighbourhood Connections to create more resilient communities by building a sense of trust, safety and support for those in the community, therefore increasing community resilience.

At bed time, Cyr’s 4-year-old daughter, Evelyn, said she wished there would be a street party every Friday.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.