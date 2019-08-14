The Revelstoke Review’s Liam Harrap is competing in Season 3 of The Great Canadian Baking Show. (CBC photo)

Revelstoke’s Liam Harrap is competing on The Great Canadian Baking Show

CBC announced the 10 competitors for Season 3 on Aug. 14

Creme brulee, cookies and lots of cake were regular snacks at the Review office this spring, and the reason was a secret.

But now we can finally explain!

Today the Great Canadian Baking Show announced their Season 3 competitors, and our reporter Liam Harrap is one of them. (He did a lot of practicing before his audition, hence snacks.)

CBC’s TV show features 10 amateur bakers from across Canada, chosen from more than 1,000 who submitted online applications and then participated in one-on-one auditions.

CBC’s TV show features 10 amateur bakers from across Canada, chosen from more than 1,000 who submitted online applications and then participated in one-on-one auditions.

READ MORE: Liam's Lowdown: An ode to bread

The bakers compete for the title of Canada’s Best Amateur Baker in a kitchen set up in a giant tent. Each episode has a different theme and the bakers face three timed challenges: the signature bake, the technical bake and the showstopper.

According to the news release from CBC, the signature bake is a creation that shows off the baker’s skill and their personality.

For the technical bake, the participants are presented with a simple, classic recipe, with some of the measurements and instructions removed. The bakers demonstrate their breadth of their baking knowledge by completing the challenge despite the recipes shortcomings.

The showstopper is when the bakers “really try to amp up the ‘wow’ factor.” The judges look for creativity and innovation with a professional taste and appearance.

In Harrap’s bio his baking style is described as experimental and woodsy and his signature baked good is potato sourdough.

READ MORE: Meet the new reporter at Revelstoke Review

Season 3 airs Sept. 18 and can be viewed for free on CBC’s website. The Review will be hosting viewing parties as well, stay tuned for dates and times.

Congratulations Liam!

 

