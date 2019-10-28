Jenn and Josh McLafferty, owners of Monashee Spirits, which distills a variety of vodka, gin, brandy, whiskey and liqueurs. They recently cleaned up at a national competition. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Monashee Spirits named Canada’s Best Apres Distillery by Forbes

Monashee Distillery has been featured in Forbes as “Canada’s Best Apres Distillery”.

Written by Cassidy Randall, a travel contributor for the website, the article describes the distillery as one of the province’s best new aprés-adventure locales.

“Now in its second year, this nascent distillery just won the Canadian Artisan Spirit of the Year award for its Ethos Gin—not just for best in class of Canadian gin, but scoring the highest of any spirit in the competition,” the article reads.

Last year Randall wrote about Lake Revelstoke, describing it as a remote lake that should be on your summer bucket list.

READ MORE: Revelstoke lake a summer-bucket-list must have according to Forbes

Randall is an adventure and public lands writer who splits her time between the mountains of Montana and Revelstoke, B.C.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Village Idiot up for USA Today’s 10Best Aprés Ski Bars

 

