Revelstoke’s Project Prom continues with new volunteer

Amber Hart has taken over the project from her mom

Amber Hart’s laundry room is currently overflowing with dresses.

She has taken over her mom Angela Brule’s Project Prom, and she couldn’t be more excited.

“We usually get things started January/February and I knew that we needed a new leader,” she said.

“It was something that I grew up around so I figured, ‘Why not?’ I know what our program is all about, I know what our mission is, let’s do this.”

Brule started Project Prom 12 years ago. She is a seamstress, with education in fashion design and more and more she was seeing girls coming to her who were unable to find a dress they could afford or buying used dresses that needed lots of repairs.

“It was a program designed specifically to minimize the financial burdens around prom and grad, specifically with buying dresses or getting a suite for the guys,” Hart said.

Hart has booked a room to set up a dress boutique at the Community Centre for April 6 .

Girls who are attending prom and graduation this year can book a time and do some shopping. Once they have found their dress they take it home, free of charge.

Hart said anyone can attend—those who can’t afford a dress, those who don’t want their parents to spend the money and those who would rather recycle a dress than buy a new one.

“That is totally okay,” she said. “We don’t care. If you can benefit from our program in some way we are happy to help.”

Hart also has other businesses involved, donating manicures, haircuts and other things.

She has shoes and other accessories that have been donated or purchased with donated money over the years. She also hopes to have makeup available for the girls to experiment with and come home.

“It’s bringing the out of town shopping experience back to town,” she said.

