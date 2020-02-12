Revelstoke’s Reved Quarterly prints last issue

Its editor Peter Worden is deciding what to do next

Peter Worden said many issues of Reved were written over a pint. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

After 15 years and 60 issues, the Reved Quarterly will write no more stories.

“It had a good run, hopefully I’ll leave Revelstoke wanting more,” said Peter Worden, editor of the magazine.

The magazine was founded by Heather Lea in 2005. Its mission was to profile the many talented people of Revelstoke. The last issue was in January.

Lea sold the publication to Worden in 2015 and rode her BMW F800 motorcycle to the southernmost tip of South America, later continuing through Africa and Russia.

Previously, Worden worked as a journalist for the Lloydminster Meridian Booster, Alberta Views and the CBC.

Yet, he realized he didn’t want to be a “proper journalist”.

“In daily news, you’re too busy telling the news and not the stories,” said Worden. He wanted to focus on the people and not the reports, such as the prime minister’s new international trade strategy in Mongolia.

The last issue of Reved. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Buying the publication was a way for Worden to make a life in Revelstoke.

“It was an excuse to talk to everyone in town,” he said.

The work provided many opportunities, such as when Worden was interviewing Goldie Sanghera for a story he learned she was hiring at her restaurant. He ended up working at Paramjit’s Kitchen for over a year.

Roughly around the same time that Worden bought Reved, the Revelstoke Mountaineer Magazine started. Both publications were similar in size and what they covered, i.e arts and news. To compete, Worden said his magazine downsized, thinking that if the two were side-by-side, Reved would be placed on top since it was smaller.

“The Mountaineer went big, Reved went cheeky,” said Worden.

Reved was printed four times a year and each issue took up to 80 hours to produce. Worden found graphic designing the hardest, since he did it all on a laptop, usually at the bar, or at least in an establishment where he could concentrate and not bump into anyone he knew, like Denny’s.

Worden said he’s most proud of the oldest the wisest section, where we would interview a senior and share their wisdom. The first was on John Augustyn, who turns 101-years-old in May. As a boy, Augustyn went through Poland’s Great Depression. At 20, he went to work in a Russian coal mine and later entered World War 11, somehow surviving the bullets and torpedoes. He later resettled to a sugar beer farm in Lethbridge, Alta., finally coming to Revelstoke roughly 60 years ago.

“I remember thinking ‘wow’ after I left that interview. I was 30 and by that age John had already lived 10 times my life,” said Worden.

He continued it was never hard to find something to write about. Revelstoke is a story town with a rich history that’s both dark and funny. There’s been many innovations, such as the railway and many tragedies like the 1910 avalanche that killed 62 people at Rogers Pass.

“Revelstoke is a magnet for interesting people,” Worden said.

Now, with the last issue printed, Worden is still deciding what to do next.

“Who am I even now?”

Regardless, he’s hoping to work for something that reduces waste – whatever that might be. One reason he stopped producing Reved was for the environment as magazines and newspapers eventually go to the landfill. Another was Worden had no time.

Ultimately, he thought the publication wasn’t adding value to the media in Revelstoke.

One thing that Worden learned during the last five years was the importance of talking to strangers. He said that’s what separates Revelstoke from city life. In small towns, there’s social leeway.

Worden said with the ski hill, Revelstoke will become more and more polished. So, talk to strangers. Keep it weird.

“Right now, Revelstoke has grit. Hopefully, we don’t lose it.”

