Revelstoke’s top 10 good news stories of 2019

It wasn’t all doom and gloom in 2019. Take a look at the top ten Revelstoke stories that brought a smile to our faces in 2019.
Local teen makes top 100 in CBC’s Searchlight
Revelstoke teen Aza Deschamps was in the top 100 of CBC Searchlight’s annual hunt for Canada’s best undiscovered talent.
Revelstoke heart recipient gets life and finds love
Tyler Smith had a broken heart.
In 2010, he was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a disease that affects the heart, causing it to enlarge.
In February 2011, Smith got the call and flew to Vancouver. The surgery was less than four hours.
Since then Smith has travelled the world and fallen in love, all of which he said wouldn’t be possible without his new heart.
Revelstoke ladies cook 2,200 cabbage rolls for charity
Two Revelstoke ladies decided to cook for charity but had little idea how much demand there would be for meat, rice and tomato wrapped in cabbage.
Jeanie Elrick and Susan Dosot, along with helpers, made 2,200 rolls.
“And that’s if you don’t count the ones we did in our sleep,” said Elrick. They raised $4,000.
The cooking was a fundraiser for Elrick’s grandson, former NHL player Aaron Volpatti, who is raising money for ALS.
|Tony Volpatti, Jeannie Elrick, Susan Dosot, Aaron Volpatti (L-R). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke
In June, members of the Revelstoke Paragliding Association rescued two orphaned moose calves. Clover and Chocolate were transported to a wildlife sanctuary near Golden.
|Two calfs spent roughly two weeks without their mother before they were rescued by Revelstoke residents and transported to a wildlife sanctuary outside of Golden. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Splash park opens
The long-anticipated Farwell Splash Park opened Aug. 15.
|Farwell Splash Park opened Aug. 15.
Woman from Revelstoke launching new NGO to help children in Kenya
Deanna Berarducci started her own non-governmental organization to continue the work she was doing as a volunteer, helping high-risk children.
The name of the organization is Because All Children Matter and it launched in Revelstoke on Sept. 7.
Berarducci will be joined by several of her board members, whom she met while volunteering all over the world.
She first left Revelstoke to volunteer in 2012.
Young balloon artist creating smiles
Ainsley Renyard only learned how to balloon tie last June from YouTube, yet it soon became a summer job.
Four men honoured for saving man’s life
BC Emergency Health Services honoured four Revelstoke residents Sept. 23 for performing CPR on a stranger and potentially saving his life.
“If more people acted like you, deaths for cardiac arrest could drop significantly,” said Kirk Pitaoulis, unit chief for Revelstoke Ambulance Service.
Bus driver turns school bus into submarine
Her first Halloween as a bus driver Sonia Cinelli wore a rocket ship dress, the second year she decided to turn her school bus into a jungle ride. This Halloween, her bus became a submarine.
Inclusive hiring award presented at Tim Hortons
On Nov. 6 Donna and Brian Lecompte were recognized for their dedication to equal opportunities for everyone with an Inclusive Hiring Award from Community Living BC.
