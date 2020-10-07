Mark Feldinger. (Submitted)

Revelstokian honoured by forest industry with lifetime award

Mark Feldinger recently received a FPAC Lifetime Achievement Award

A man originally from Revelstoke recently won a lifetime achievement award from the forestry industry.

“I was really surprised,” said Mark Feldinger.

Feldinger just retired from Canfor after working for the company 35 years. He grew up in Revelstoke from 1963 to 1984 and even worked at Downie Timber as a forestry crew man.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union CEO to retire in May

Feldinger said he has fond memories of climbing up and down mountains in the area for Downie Timber.

“You get into good shape when you live and work in Revelstoke,” he said.

The Forest Products Association (FPAC) of Canada awards celebrate individuals in the industry that make a difference to the sector and Canada’s forestry communities.

Feldinger worked for Canfor across the province, including in Chetwynd, Prince George, Fort St. James and now lives in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hires new fire chief

FPAC said Feldinger’s knowledge of Canadian forestry and our forest sector is second to none.

He retired as Senior VP-Global Supply Chain, leading the company’s IT and global supply chain teams, in addition to the government relations and environment portfolios and the softwood lumber file.

He said he feels blessed to have worked with incredible people over his years in the industry and will be watching as the green attributes of Canada’s forest products are increasingly recognized.

In retirement, Feldinger said he plans to golf, travel and spend time at his cabin in the Shuswap.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awards

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country ArtWalk presents colourful chairs to Summerland

Just Posted

Revelstokian honoured by forest industry with lifetime award

Mark Feldinger recently received a FPAC Lifetime Achievement Award

First Grizzlies game coming up Nov. 14

Watch online, fans won’t be allowed at the rink

Revelstoke firefighters smother dryer fire

Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire in Revelstoke Oct. 5

City of Revelstoke hires new fire chief

Steven DeRousie started Oct. 5

Okanagan gallery unveils work of artist dedicated to rehabilitating swastika

Headbones Gallery exhibit features Manwoman

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Supreme Court of Canada hearing on Sinixt rights to be webcast Thursday

The hearing will start online at 6:30 a.m. PDT

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Preliminary B.C. study results suggest mask mandates can lower COVID-19 spread by 25%

Study has not yet been printed or peer reviewed

2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit

RCMP believe homicide victims, linked to Yukon drug trade, targeted

Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

Fire started at the rear of building that houses Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland

Most Read