Revelstokian in Kenya celebrates 1st anniversary of NGO

Because ALL Children Matter is a non-governmental organization helping impoverished children in Kenya. (Submitted)
Because ALL Children Matter is a non-governmental organization helping impoverished children in Kenya. (Submitted)
Because ALL Children Matter is a non-governmental organization helping impoverished children in Kenya. (Submitted)
Because ALL Children Matter purchased 45 mattresses for two different children’s homes. (Submitted)

Deanne Berarducci is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her organization Because ALL Children Matter.

She launched the non-governmental organization Sept. 7, 2019 with a fundraising event in Revelstoke, as she was born and raised in the city.

READ MORE: Born and raised Revelstokian launching an NGO to help children in Kenya

Berarducci and her fellow volunteers work with children in need in Kenya. Last year they did everything from handing out sunglasses and blankets to people living on the street to sending kids to school and providing over 1,100 free meals.

A look at what Because ALL Children Matter did in their first year. (Submitted)

One of their biggest successes was the purchase of a one acre property where they plan to build Scotty’s Rescue Centre, named after Berarducci’s nephew who died at only three months and 11 days old to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, 28 years ago.

“The main focus has been to build this centre to be self sustainable so that our children living there are never without food, shelter and love,” Berarducci said in an email.

She estimates they will need $42,000 USD to construct the centre and another $12,000 to construct a well onsite and will be launching an online fundraiser in the next year.

Berarducci said they are seeing less donation dollars since the pandemic hit and their international volunteer program has been put on hold.

“However in saying that we are still able to run our street feeding program and make sure these women, children and babies are eating healthy foods, thanks to the donations that we are still getting from generous people around the world,” she said.

Goals for the next year include fundraising, continuing the street feeding program and continuing to help families with children who have special needs.

Berarducci also hopes to return home to Revelstoke for a visit.

“Personally, [I’m feeling] exhausted but happy and excited to see what our next year will bring us,” she said.

The organization currently has four board members who volunteer their time and six local Kenyans who help whenever possible.

For more information go to becauseallchildrenmatter.org

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Over 100 new gardens: Looking back at a season of growing in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Revelstokian in Kenya celebrates 1st anniversary of NGO

Because ALL Children Matter aids street children

Over 100 new gardens: Looking back at a season of growing in Revelstoke

Three gardeners share their from-the-dirt experiences

Ten songs to remind you what Labour Day is actually about

Labour Day is more than just a day off, here are some popular songs that explain why

Okanagan growers’ dependence on foreign workers shows as pandemic continues

B.C. Growers’ Association says locals making up for the shortfall, as apple growers are “very concerned”

Ruff’N’Revy will help you build trust with your dog

New dog walking and training business launched in Revelstoke

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

Concerns raised by cancer patient over long lab lineups in Salmon Arm

Interior Health launches online booking while staff shortages and COVID-19 blamed for drop-in waits

UPDATE: Okanagan fire deemed suspicious

Early morning Labour Day blaze next to Holiday Park Resort

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Most Read