Revelstokian in Kenya celebrates 1st anniversary of NGO

Because ALL Children Matter is a non-governmental organization helping impoverished children in Kenya. (Submitted)

Deanne Berarducci is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her organization Because ALL Children Matter.

She launched the non-governmental organization Sept. 7, 2019 with a fundraising event in Revelstoke, as she was born and raised in the city.

Berarducci and her fellow volunteers work with children in need in Kenya. Last year they did everything from handing out sunglasses and blankets to people living on the street to sending kids to school and providing over 1,100 free meals.

A look at what Because ALL Children Matter did in their first year. (Submitted)

One of their biggest successes was the purchase of a one acre property where they plan to build Scotty’s Rescue Centre, named after Berarducci’s nephew who died at only three months and 11 days old to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, 28 years ago.

“The main focus has been to build this centre to be self sustainable so that our children living there are never without food, shelter and love,” Berarducci said in an email.

She estimates they will need $42,000 USD to construct the centre and another $12,000 to construct a well onsite and will be launching an online fundraiser in the next year.

Berarducci said they are seeing less donation dollars since the pandemic hit and their international volunteer program has been put on hold.

“However in saying that we are still able to run our street feeding program and make sure these women, children and babies are eating healthy foods, thanks to the donations that we are still getting from generous people around the world,” she said.

Goals for the next year include fundraising, continuing the street feeding program and continuing to help families with children who have special needs.

Berarducci also hopes to return home to Revelstoke for a visit.

“Personally, [I’m feeling] exhausted but happy and excited to see what our next year will bring us,” she said.

The organization currently has four board members who volunteer their time and six local Kenyans who help whenever possible.

For more information go to becauseallchildrenmatter.org

