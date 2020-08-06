Born and raised in Revelstoke, Kelsey Adam (right) recently raised money for Community Connections. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstokian raises money for mental health

A Revelstoke local recently raised $2,600 for mental health services at Community Connections.

Kelsey Adam said she’s struggled with her own mental health over the years and wanted to bring community awareness to the topic.

A friend of her’s also recently had a mental breakdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new Deloitte study suggests Canadians, especially women, could face an explosive increase in mental illness for years after the pandemic ends.

The study estimates that up to 10.7 million Canadians will visit a doctor for mental health problems in the coming years, which is a possible 163 per cent increase from current levels.

The study also suggests that antidepressant prescriptions will by up to seven per cent in the coming months.

Adam said it’s important to keep talking about mental health, to reduce the associated stigma and provide more help.

She said the amount of money raised shows Revelstoke cares and wants to do better.

“I’m really stoked about this,” Adam said.

Out of the money raised, $1,000 came from Summit Cannabis.

READ MORE: Community Connections expand into new property

charity

