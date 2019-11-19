Revelstokians trying to make a difference with Mindful Mondays

Locals invite you to make changes to reduce your carbon footprint starting one day a week

Tracey Cameron and Karine Nguyen are working on reducing their carbon footprint, they want you to join them, even if it is only for one day a week in the beginning. (Submitted)

Revelstoke students have protested in front of city hall, Protect Our Winters is starting a chapter in town and another household is calling on individuals to take action against climate change, one day at a time.

Tracey Cameron wants you to join her in reducing your carbon footprint. For now, start with one day a week-Mondays.

“Ultimately we are doing this because this planet doesn’t’ belong to us… Why do we have the right to destroy this when it doesn’t belong to us?,” Cameron said.

In her household, Cameron and her roommates are:

composting

trying not to buy plastic

buying bulk instead of using plastic bags

biking more than 50 per cent of the time

group grocery shopping to reduce trips

not taking baths

using low-flow shower heads

eating plant based diets

making their own laundry detergent

Cameron is hoping people will join in for Mindful Mondays.

“The smallest things like not buying plastic on Monday or not driving your car on Monday…or meatless Mondays and then progressing,” she said. “One day if you keep doing it it just becomes a habit.”

She said given the current conversations and the publicity that Greta Thunberg is generating, now is the perfect time to get the message out there and make a change.

And Revelstoke is ripe for participating.

Cameron said there are already so many great things going on such as the Revelstoke Rideshare community.

She intends to lead by example, as her lifestyle and choices are already rubbing off on her third roommate.

For ideas, conversation and possible instruction videos in the future, join Cameron’s Facebook group: Mindful Mondays for climate change.

