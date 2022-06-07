Revved up: Car show shines again

Vintage ride at the Mountain Paradise Show 'N Shine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstokians lined Mackenzie Ave. on Saturday (June 4) for the Mountain Paradise Show 'N Shine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage ride at the Mountain Paradise Show 'N Shine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage ride at the Mountain Paradise Show 'N Shine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage rides at the Mountain Paradise Show 'N Shine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage rides at the Mountain Paradise Show 'N Shine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Vintage car enthusiast were revved up last Saturday (June 4) for the long-anticipated return of the Mountain Paradise Show and Shine.

From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., owners from all over the Kootenays proudly displayed their prized vintage vehicles.

The day also featured live music and raffle prizes.

The show featured hot-rods and drop tops, low-riding Cadillac’s to 1920 Ford trucks, and everything in between, still shining in spite of the overcast weather in downtown Revelstoke.

The last Mountain Paradise Show and Shine happened in 2019.

Vintage ride at the Mountain Paradise Show 'N Shine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
