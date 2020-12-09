RevyHelps: Coordinated effort to make sure everyone is looked after

Volunteers are connected with people who need help, from shovelling snow to grocery shopping

A new service designed to connect seniors and other vulnerable adults to essential, non-medical goods and services is now up and running in Revelstoke.

Vetted volunteers will help those in need –seniors especially, obtain food, groceries, mail, pharmaceuticals and more while they isolate, as well as assistance with snow removal or other maintenance needs they might have.

The service will also help connect isolated seniors who are feeling lonely with a volunteer who will call them and check in on them.

Service providers such as doctors and home care nurses, as well as community members and family members are also welcome to refer clients to the service if they see someone in need of assistance.

The service is a multi-agency effort, combining efforts by community-based organizations such as the Revelstoke Community Response Network (CRN), Revelstoke Women’s Shelter, Community Connections and Revelstoke Hospice, as well as last year’s citizen-led Revy Unstuck.

It is the extension of the social response service that was set up at the onset of COVID in the Spring, which organized some of the volunteer food deliveries in the community.

Beyond help with errands, RevyHelps will act as a directory, referring seniors to partner organizations like Revelstoke Hospice for emotional support phone calls and Revelstoke Unstuck for help with snow removal.

“It’s an opportunity for our community to come together and support the people who are most vulnerable to not only the pandemic, but the added challenges of winter in the mountains,” said Taha Attiah, one of the main coordinators behind the effort.

According to Bill Beard, one of the first people to step up to the call for volunteers at the onset of COVID, it’s important for him to contribute time to make Revelstoke a caring and neighbourly community.

“It’s a good feeling to know that I am helping people in our community that need it,” he said.

Vulnerable adults and seniors in need of support can call : 250-837-8131 and leave a detailed message about the supports they are seeking and include contact details.

The message will be directed to the appropriate help stream and ultimately with a volunteer.

Alternatively, requests and referrals can also be sent to revyhelps@gmail.com to be connected to a volunteer service.

