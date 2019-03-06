Robert Bateman, Valerie Rogers contribute to Shuswap outdoor school

Paintings intended to help inspire, connect students with nature

The outdoors will soon be indoors at South Canoe Elementary with art prints meant to further inspire students to connect with nature, thanks to a donation from two prolific wildlife artists.

The art prints come from world-renowned artist Robert Bateman and local artist Valerie Rogers, featuring wildlife and views of natural vistas that share connections to the natural spaces of B.C.

Rogers, who lives just a short walk from South Canoe Elementary, home of School District #83’s Outdoor Learning Program, has already made a connection with students through art lessons and has opened her studio and property to South Canoe classes. She has spent time teaching students techniques for drawing horses and other animals, and has donated a framed print of a grizzly bear painting that is part of the Ducks Unlimited National Art Portfolio which features art based on Canadian wildlife.

Read More: Shuswap artwork selected for national portfolio

Bateman, who began his career as a teacher and has become one of Canada’s most well-known painters due to his vivid depictions of the country’s wildlife, contributed six art prints to the school after connecting with staff and hearing about their work. The prints feature B.C. wildlife such as otters and different types of birds.

South Canoe teachers Emily and Geoff Styles also contributed three of their own Bateman prints to the school.

These prints will be framed and displayed in the school, with Rogers helping in the delicate framing process and Askew’s Foods donating to cover the costs of the framing.

Read More: Salmon Arm outdoor school expanding to Grade 7

On Friday, March 9, South Canoe Elementary will host an assembly to thank Rogers, Bateman and Askew’s Foods for their support of the outdoor school. Bateman will be calling in via Skype to speak with the students, who have prepared some special songs and dramatic skits to show their appreciation.

 

