Rock N Soul River Festival Aug 2 to Aug 4

Submitted
If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of town for some great music and outdoor activities over the upcoming long weekend time, start planning a road trip to Malakwa for the Rock ‘n Soul River Festival taking place Aug. 2 to 4.
This inaugural festival will feature live music in a beautiful eight-acre private property natural including performances by Canadian bands The Noble Crew and The Guess Who’s Donnie McDougall, InVertigo and Daring Greatly.
Friday, Aug. 2
3 p.m. – gates open
4 p.m. – beer games tournament (beer pong)
7 p.m. – The Noble Crew
9 p.m. – The Guess Who’s Donnie McDougall
Saturday, Aug. 3
4 p.m. – beer games tournament (civil war)
7 p.m. – InVertigo
9 p.m. – Daring Greatly
Sunday, Aug. 4
12 p.m. – open jam
4 p.m. – gates close
Among the daily festival activities will be volleyball, spike-ball, horseshoes, frisbee, swimming and river floating, and a beer games tournament.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.