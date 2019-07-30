Rock N Soul River Festival Aug 2 to Aug 4

The Noble Crew, The Guess Who’s Donnie McDougall, InVertigo, Daring Greatly will play in Malawka, B.C.

Submitted

If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of town for some great music and outdoor activities over the upcoming long weekend time, start planning a road trip to Malakwa for the Rock ‘n Soul River Festival taking place Aug. 2 to 4.

This inaugural festival will feature live music in a beautiful eight-acre private property natural including performances by Canadian bands The Noble Crew and The Guess Who’s Donnie McDougall, InVertigo and Daring Greatly.

Friday, Aug. 2

3 p.m. – gates open

4 p.m. – beer games tournament (beer pong)

7 p.m. – The Noble Crew

9 p.m. – The Guess Who’s Donnie McDougall

Saturday, Aug. 3

4 p.m. – beer games tournament (civil war)

7 p.m. – InVertigo

9 p.m. – Daring Greatly

Sunday, Aug. 4

12 p.m. – open jam

4 p.m. – gates close

Among the daily festival activities will be volleyball, spike-ball, horseshoes, frisbee, swimming and river floating, and a beer games tournament.

The food vendors on hand will include Wood Fired Mobile Pizza. Authentic woodfired pizza, prepared fresh. Specializing in hand tossed thin crust pizzas. Gourmet jumbo hot dogs available. Available for private events.

 

