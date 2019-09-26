PRESENTING FUNDING
Peggy Southin, president of the Rotary Club of Peachland, presents Darlene Haslock, manager of operations at JoeAnna’s House with a cheque for $2,000. The club has raised well over $10000 for this facility in the past two years. (Photo by Chris Boyle, Rotary Club of Peachland)
Rotary Club of Peachland supports JoeAnna’s House
Service organization has raised $10,000 for facility during past two years
The Rotary Club of Peachland has given a donation of $2,000 to JoeAnna’s House, an accommodation facility for families of out-of-town patients at Kelowna General Hospital.
The cheque was presented during the Rotary Club’s meeting on Sept. 26.
Over the past two raised more than 10,000 for JoeAnna’s House.
Construction on the 20-room facility was started in October, 2018. The fundraising campaign is for $8 million.
