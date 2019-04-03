Revelstoke Royal LePage is hosting a garage sale fundraiser for the Women’s Shelter Society on May 11. (Submitted)

Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

Royal LePage Revelstoke will be hosting a garage sale fundraiser for the Women’s Shelter Society on May 11, in conjunction with the 11th Annual National Garage Sale for Shelter hosted nation-wide by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

This annual event brings local residents together with Royal LePage Realtors to raise much-needed funds and awareness around domestic abuse and breaking the cycle of family violence.

One hundred percent of all funds raised at the Royal LePage Revelstoke Garage Sale for Shelter will support the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter.

READ MORE: Revelstoke students raise funds for Women’s Shelter Society

The event takes place May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 2nd St from Mackenzie Ave. to the laneway near Dose. Donations for the fundraiser are being accepted April 27-May 4 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Inn on the River B&B, 523 3rd St. W or any time leading up to the event my contacting info@royallepagerevelstoke.ca

Established in 1989, the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is a non-profit society that supports women and children fleeing abuse through temporary shelter, outreach programs, and more, in an effort to help break the cycle of family violence.

Cumulatively, the shelter provides temporary housing and support through referrals, therapy and outreach programs, all of which are offered in a compassionate matter that respects the dignity, privacy and culture of our clients.

READ MORE: Columbia Basin Trust funds two Revelstoke projects addressing social isolation

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Forsythe House, outreach programs and community events are essential to the health and well-being of our community.

In the last year alone, the shelter doubled its bed nights to 1,567, and provided services and shelter to over 83 women and 21 children.

Royal LePage Revelstoke is taking part in this nation-wide fundraising event to create a unique way to work together as a community, to recognize the work our local women’s shelter does, and to support it and its mandate.

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Just Posted

Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

Revelstoke roads and weather: increasing cloud and rain expected

Rain beginning in the morning

Who is this caped crusader? Spotlight turns to Okanagan Batman after police incident

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Pack your umbrella, rainy day alert

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Okangan Symphony guest to set stage on fire

Canadian superstar violinist Lara St. John performs in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Behind the wheel: From stay-at-home-mom to entrepreneur

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

Want a chicken? Kamloops farm offers egg-citing opportunity

Rent chickens for farm fresh eggs without the commitment; free delivery offered for Kelowna and Vernon.

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Update: Man arrested after woman receives ‘life threatening’ injuries in Sicamous

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent

It’s alleged the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Okanagan astronomer explains how to hear meteors on the radio

Ken Tapping imparts some strange science

Pearson scores 2 as Canucks rally to beat Sharks 4-2

Vancouver’s Demko makes 33 saves against sagging San Jose side

Alberta workers pay four times what Ontario workers pay to CPP: study

Report suggests one factor is that Alberta has a higher share of the working-age population

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Most Read