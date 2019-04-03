Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

Royal LePage Revelstoke will be hosting a garage sale fundraiser for the Women’s Shelter Society on May 11, in conjunction with the 11th Annual National Garage Sale for Shelter hosted nation-wide by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

This annual event brings local residents together with Royal LePage Realtors to raise much-needed funds and awareness around domestic abuse and breaking the cycle of family violence.

One hundred percent of all funds raised at the Royal LePage Revelstoke Garage Sale for Shelter will support the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter.

The event takes place May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 2nd St from Mackenzie Ave. to the laneway near Dose. Donations for the fundraiser are being accepted April 27-May 4 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Inn on the River B&B, 523 3rd St. W or any time leading up to the event my contacting info@royallepagerevelstoke.ca

Established in 1989, the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is a non-profit society that supports women and children fleeing abuse through temporary shelter, outreach programs, and more, in an effort to help break the cycle of family violence.

Cumulatively, the shelter provides temporary housing and support through referrals, therapy and outreach programs, all of which are offered in a compassionate matter that respects the dignity, privacy and culture of our clients.

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Forsythe House, outreach programs and community events are essential to the health and well-being of our community.

In the last year alone, the shelter doubled its bed nights to 1,567, and provided services and shelter to over 83 women and 21 children.

Royal LePage Revelstoke is taking part in this nation-wide fundraising event to create a unique way to work together as a community, to recognize the work our local women’s shelter does, and to support it and its mandate.

