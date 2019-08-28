Saddle up for Interior Provincial Exhibition

Siblings Kylie and Landyn Pasemko of Vernon go for a thrill ride on the Super Shot at the midway during the IPE in Armstrong, which continues through to Sunday, Sept. 1 (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
The Ferris wheel is one of the iconic rides which has returned to the IPE. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Nine-year-old Lyla Stuart (left), of Enderby, and sister Lyla, three, are all smiles and anticipation as they go for a ride on the Ferris wheel with their dad Kyle Wednesday at the IPE. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Piglets are some of the animal attractions at the IPE this weekend.

Everyone is horsin’ around in Armstrong.

The 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede kicked off Wednesday and rides through until Sept. 1.

“We had a fabulous (opening) day and looking forward to another great day,” said Yvonne Paulson, general manager.

From the barns full of animals to the midway, food court and rodeo grounds, the IPE is full of action.

Outside of the fairgrounds on Saturday, the parade saddles up at 10 a.m. The viewing area is along Pleasant Valley Road beginning at Memorial Park through to the corner of Smith Drive and Rosedale Avenue. Access into downtown Armstrong will be very limited during the parade, and visitors are asked to come into town before road closures begin at 9:30 a.m. The IPE gates open at 7:30 a.m. for those who want to come early, grab a parking spot before the closures, and claim a viewing spot for the parade.

Visitors coming to town after 9:30 a.m. are asked to use alternative routes via Otter Lake Road and Lansdowne Road.

For the rest of the fair, motorists are asked to park in properly designated areas.

“The City of Armstrong wishes Interior Provincial Exhibition fair goers a good time at this year’s fair,” said Warren Smith, Community Services Manager. “Our Bylaws Department wants to remind drivers to ensure your vehicle is parked legally and safely.”

Drivers are asked to ensure they are not parked in a “No parking” zone, blocking a hydrant, blocking someone’s driveway or impeding traffic.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves safely and responsibly. There are many local service clubs that use this event as a fundraiser so support our organizations and use one of the many parking lots that only charge between $5 to $10 for the day.”

For a full list of schedules and events visit armstrongipe.com.

READ MORE: IPE Parade draws near

READ MORE: Armstrong horsin’ around with IPE theme

