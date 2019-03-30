Safari Jeff visits Okanagan

The popular reptile show, hosted by Safari Jeff made its way to the Okanagan this weekend.

The show embarked on its North America tour earlier this month. Titled “Animology”, the tour stopped in Vernon over the weekend.

WATCH:

If you missed the Friday and Saturday shows, not to fret. Safari Jeff will be hosting the final set of shows in Vernon on Sunday, March 31 in the Village Green Centre at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

