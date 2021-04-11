A Salmon Arm artist worked with talented local fabricators to create an enormous set of steel bighorn sheep horns to greet visitors to Radium Hot Springs. (Village of Radium Hot Springs image)

Salmon Arm locals’ skills bring steel sheep horn sculpture to Radium

Adam Meikle and Idea 64 Projects made the towering horns a reality

An art installation which will greet travellers to the Village of Radium Hot Springs was made possible by the creativity and technical skills of Salmon Arm residents.

A large steel representation of the iconic curling horns of the bighorn mountain sheep now overlooks the traffic circle in Radium Hot Springs.

The impressive art piece which stands 20 feet tall, 40 feet wide and 20 feet deep was created by Idea 64 Projects, a Salmon Arm-based fabrication shop, and artist Adam Meikle. They took the project from concept to installation in the traffic circle. The piece is fitted with lighting that accents its steel structure by night.

“We wanted to create a piece of art that speaks to both the history and the future of bighorn sheep in Radium,” Meikle said. “We captured the undeniable natural beauty of the curved horns through a Fibonacci spiral—the golden ratio in nature and art.”

The bighorn sheep was a logical inspiration for the artwork as the Radium-Stoddart herd, which is 140 animals strong, sometimes comes off the steep slopes and right into the village.

The artwork was installed in time for many more travellers to see it as they pass through Radium on Highway 95. Work on the Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Castle Junction will result in lengthy closures beginning on April 12. This will send lots of additional motorists past Radium as they use Highways 93 and 95 as a detour.


Arts

