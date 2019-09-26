Jorja Mitchell’s furry companion keeps close during a Cats on Mats session at Grattitude Yoga Studio in 2017. (File Photo)

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

The cause is cats and the activity is yoga in a fundraising event on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Salmon Arm’s Grattitude Yoga is donating space and one of their instructors is donating her time so the Shuswap Paws animal rescue group can turn a cluster of kittens loose for a very special yoga class.

Read More: Evacuation alert lifted, worries persist along unstable South Shuswap creek

Read More: Prepare to use only the railway crossing at Salmon Arm’s Marine Park Thursday

Barb Gosselin who operates Shuswap Paws said the class will consist of Yin Yoga, a form that is very approachable for beginners, while adorable kittens play with and climb on participants. She added the event is open to all ages.

All of the kittens who will be on hand for the yoga class are adoptable.

As the instructor and studio are donating their time, 100 per cent of the $20 entry fee will go to the animals in Shuswap Paws’ care. Gosselin said funds raised will help cover vet bills for the animals including spay and neuter fees.

The class runs at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Spaces can be reserved by calling 250-517-8747.

Read More: Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Read More: Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PET OF THE WEEK: Ocean and his brothers were victims of hoarding

Just Posted

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Revelstoke raised writer wins CBC Nonfiction Prize

Jenny Boychuk’s story was chosen out of 2,200 submissions

Authors who stayed during a wildfire evacuation talking about their subsequent book at the Revelstoke Library

The event is coming up Oct. 3

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

Opioid use dialogue events coming to Revelstoke

The city has received funding from the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Fernie cyclist crowned North American Enduro Champion

Jennifer McHugh selected to compete in Italy for Team Canada at Trophy of Nations

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Okanagan Sun clinch playoff spot, but season far from over

After a 40-0 win last weekend, the Sun face the undefeated Rams Saturday

B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in December 2014

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Most Read