The Adams River salmon run is a major annual event and this year will be the dominant run in the salmon cycle. Photo by Alex Cooper

Salmon Society to host symposium

Two-day event to host scholars, indiginous knowledge keepers

The Adams River Salmon Society and Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band are announcing a significant new initiative being launched in conjunction with the Salute to the Sockeye celebrations this fall at the Adams River.

The Shuswap Salmon Symposium, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, will be a gathering of knowledge keepers around salmon conservation.

The symposium will involve indigenous and scientific communities, along with the public and conservation groups. The agenda will focus on action planning toward the protection, conservation and restoration of wild Pacific salmon and their habitat.

“Hosting this symposium with our indigenous partners is a game changer for The Adams River Salmon Society,” says Don Paterson, president.

The two-day event will be held at the Quaaout Lodge and will include Indigenous experiences, the Salute to the Sockeye opening ceremony, keynote addresses and action planning sessions.

Presenters include Pacific Salmon Foundation CEO Dr. Brian Riddell, Simon Fraser University salmon researcher Dr. John Reynolds, Thompson Rivers University sustainability researcher Dr. Courtney Mason and indigenous food security specialist Dawn Morrison. For more information or to book a seat, go to www.salmonsymposium.com.

Most Read