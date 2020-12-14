Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)

Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

Santa Claus says he will miss hearing Christmas wishes and taking pictures with Salmon Arm’s children at the Piccadilly Mall this year, but he knows that keeping up with COVID-19 safety measures is the right thing to do.

Plans were made to offer the usual photos with Santa at the mall if the pandemic situation allowed, but as Christmas approaches the choice was made to postpone until next year. Santa Claus said the possibility of taking photos while six feet apart was raised, but the part of the yearly ritual he enjoys most is hearing children’s Christmas wishes and all the things they have done to make sure they stay off the naughty list.

Santa confirmed that as health authorities have suggested, he is magically immune to COVID-19, but he is concerned he might still be able to spread the virus if he gets too close.

Read More: Salmon Arm Observer’s visit with Santa

Read More: Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Santa offered a few tips for Shuswap children who want to ensure they make the ‘nice’ list in 2020. He said the big three still apply: Listen to your parents, share your stuff, and keep your room clean. He also said it’s important to be smart about COVID-19, washing hands and taking other precautions.

Although the rest of the world has been shut down for at least part of the past year, Santa Claus said things are as busy as ever at the North Pole.

Read More: Shuswap’s Northern Lights Chamber Choir on track for Christmas concerts

Read More: Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

As for keeping up Christmas cheer in a year as abnormal as 2020 with all of the festive events cancelled, Santa said it is best to focus on home and quality time with family.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowflake ceremony postponed

Just Posted

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

The 21st annual Snowflake Ceremony is postponed due to the current restrictions on gatherings. The community usually gathers to hang snowflakes on a tree in Queen Elizabeth Park, in memory of loved ones. (Submitted)
Snowflake ceremony postponed

Revelstoke Hospice Society says to take care as grief is even more difficult right now

Pomalift on Mount Revelstoke ski area. The lift opened in January 1961, and was later moved to Mount Mackenzie. Photo by Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 8293)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 10

A look at local history as recorded in the newspaper

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club racing last winter at the costume event Team Scream at Mt. Macpherson. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New Revelstoke shuttle services ski trails on Mount Macpherson

The route is a pilot project this winter

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

BokBoks pizza place in Keremeos has closed its doors to take a stand against mandatory masks. It has a new sign up this weekend. (Twitter photo)
South Okanagan pizza place shuts down, changes its name to ‘Hydroxychloroquine’

BokBoks said it closed to fight against mandatory mask requirements

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is offering tips to ensure families have a safe holiday season. (OFC graphic)
Fire Commissioner offers safe holiday tips for Okanagan-Shuswap homes

Fire risk can accompany seasonal trimmings and celebrations

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

RCMP encourage everyone to comply with provincial health orders ‘so enforcement not needed’

Penticton Superstore
Second case of COVID-19 at Penticton Superstore

A staff member at the Kelowna store also tested positive

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed one of their Kelowna Superstore employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced the exposure Saturday, Dec. 12

Anti-mask protesters blocked traffic downtown Kelowna today. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large anti-mask protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Anti-mask and anti-government protesters, in the hundreds, gathered downtown Saturday

Most Read