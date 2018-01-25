Save-On-Foods customers can opt to have their $25 gift card go to the local food bank. (Wikimedia Commons)

Save-On-Foods offering $25 gift card

Option to give to local food bank

As Save-On-Foods prepares to offer $25 gift cards to its customers, a push on social media is encouraging people to donate their gift card to the local food bank.

Patti Larson, with Revelstoke’s Community Connections Food Bank said they welcome all forms of donations.

“It’s a way to give for those who want to donate to the local food bank but may not have the financial resources to do so on their own,” said Jenna Fraser, community food and outreach coordinator with Community Connections.

With gift cards, Community Connections Food Bank can purchase more nutritious food for those who access its services.

Every year more than 266 households access the food bank in Revelstoke.

Save-On-Foods’ offer follows Loblaws’ decision to offer gift cards to customers after being part of a bread price-fixing scandal. While Save-On-Foods was not part of the scandal, they are still offering the gift card to customers.

“We know that you, as our valued More Rewards customer, could have been impacted with higher bread prices,” said Darrell Jones, president of Save-On-Foods in a letter posted on the morerewards.ca website. “In keeping with our commitment to supporting those less fortunate, we’ll be giving you the option to re-direct this $25 to your local food bank.”

Local Save-On-Foods manager Rob Bett said that if you plan to donate your gift card to the food bank, to update your account with your current address. That’s to ensure that if you choose to donate your money, it goes to the local food bank.

To sign up for the gift card, go to https://www.morerewards.ca/25. An email will be sent out on Feb. 1 with more information.

