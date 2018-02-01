Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be offering free wedding ceremonies and vow renewals this Valentine’s Day. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort/Keri Knapp Photography)

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

There may be no valley low enough, or a river wide enough, but Mount Mackenzie is high enough to spend a few hours with your valentine.

For the sixth year in a row, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be offering free Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies and vow renewals.

“It’s a tradition that’s really catching on with local couples,” said Ben Taylor, event coordinator for Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Last year, six couples tied the knot and seven renewed their vows overlooking the Monashee Mountains at the top of Revelation Gondola.

John Hill and Julie Hamel, long-time ski instructors, were among the couples who chose to tie the knot at the resort last year.

“This type of wedding was perfect for us. The setting is stunning, and the planning was simple,” said Julie. “While other girls dream of traditional weddings, a special day on the mountains is what made me truly smile.”

If couples are interested, they are required to buy a marriage certificate from the Court House before-hand. The ceremonies are conducted by a marriage commissioner and couples are treated to champagne and cupcakes, compliments of the resort after signing the registry.

Ceremonies will run from 12 to 2 p.m. on a first-come, “first wed” basis.

Local photography Keri Knapp will be on-hand to document the event and will have prints for sale.

Check out the gallery of images from last year here.

Previous story
VIDEO: Museum minute

Just Posted

UPDATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Hwy. 1 will be closed for one hour this afternoon

Closure is to allow for winter highway maintenance

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

Local skiers kill it in Whitewater, says coach

Musseau has top finish, placing second

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Alberta premier ramps up pipeline battle

No electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

Heat achieve their goals on weekend

In some breathtaking hockey, the Chase squad pull off two wins versus 100 Mile

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Museum minute

    In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

  • Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

    Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14