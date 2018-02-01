Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be offering free wedding ceremonies and vow renewals this Valentine’s Day. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort/Keri Knapp Photography)

There may be no valley low enough, or a river wide enough, but Mount Mackenzie is high enough to spend a few hours with your valentine.

For the sixth year in a row, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be offering free Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies and vow renewals.

“It’s a tradition that’s really catching on with local couples,” said Ben Taylor, event coordinator for Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Last year, six couples tied the knot and seven renewed their vows overlooking the Monashee Mountains at the top of Revelation Gondola.

John Hill and Julie Hamel, long-time ski instructors, were among the couples who chose to tie the knot at the resort last year.

“This type of wedding was perfect for us. The setting is stunning, and the planning was simple,” said Julie. “While other girls dream of traditional weddings, a special day on the mountains is what made me truly smile.”

If couples are interested, they are required to buy a marriage certificate from the Court House before-hand. The ceremonies are conducted by a marriage commissioner and couples are treated to champagne and cupcakes, compliments of the resort after signing the registry.

Ceremonies will run from 12 to 2 p.m. on a first-come, “first wed” basis.

Local photography Keri Knapp will be on-hand to document the event and will have prints for sale.

Check out the gallery of images from last year here.