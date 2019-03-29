Second half of the Penticton Kiwanis Festival starts April 5

The 93rd year of the festival will see 1,540 performances

The second half of the 93rd Annual Penticton Kiwanis Music, Dance, and Speech Arts Festival begins this April.

All of the sessions of the festival are open to the public, with admission by donation.

The entire program for the festival is available online at www.pkmf.org.

The second half kicks off with musical theatre on April 5 and 6 at Penticton United Church Sanctuary. Strings and instrumentals take place on April 9 and 10, followed by speech arts on April 11 to 13, both at the Penticton Alliance Church. From April 14 to 22, classical, modern, and stage dance will be happening at the Cleland Theatre.

In addition to the performances, there will be workshops held during the second half of the festival as well.

The vocal workshop will be run on April 6 at the Penticton United Church, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with sign-up $10 in the lobby ahead of the workshop.

On April 13 there will be a speech arts workshop, where those interested can bring a work in progress and share it. The workshop runs on April 13 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

By the end of this year’s festival, adjudicators will have seen 1,540 performing arts entries from Penticton and area, Summerland, Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos, and Cawston.

The most promising young performers will be chosen by the Adjudicators to continue on to the Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival which is being hosted in Chilliwack in May.

The finest selections from music, dance and speech arts will be chosen to perform in the PKMF Highlights Gala Concert. This concert and awards presentation will be held Saturday, April 27 at the Cleland Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at festival venues, Wentworth Music, Leir House and at the door, $10 individually or a family of four pack for $30.

