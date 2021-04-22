See the winners of the Best of Revelstoke Awards 2021

There were 31 different categories. (Revelstoke Review)

We chose to revive the Best of Revelstoke Awards this year in an attempt to add a little bit of fun and community spirit to an otherwise trying time.

Ongoing pandemic restrictions mean we need to support local businesses and each other now more than ever and it is clear that Revelstokians are stepping up to do just that.

With over 600 votes tallied, many of the categories were close and some even required coin flips to determine the winner.

Though only the place or person with the top votes will be honoured as “the best” this year, it is clear there are many community favourites and loyal customers.

Congratulations to the winners! And thank you to everyone who voted. Winners will be given a plaque and subscription to the Revelstoke Review.

Until next year, all the best!

-Review Staff

Awards