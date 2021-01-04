Elizabeth (left) and Suzanne Haupt on the steps of Revelstoke Museum and Archives. (Submitted)

Elizabeth (left) and Suzanne Haupt on the steps of Revelstoke Museum and Archives. (Submitted)

Seeing double at Revelstoke’s museums

Elizabeth and Susanne Haupt work at the Museum & Archives and Railway Museum

By Cathy English

Curator, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Two of Revelstoke’s museums have hired interns through Young Canada Works at Building Careers in Heritage, a program funded by the Government of Canada.

Revelstoke Museum and Archives hired Elizabeth Haupt for a six-month internship as Collections Manager. Revelstoke Railway Museum received funding for an internship position for 18 weeks, and they hired Susanne Haupt as an Archives Management Intern. The shared last name is not a coincidence. Elizabeth and Susanne Haupt are identical twin sisters. Born in South Africa, the women came to Canada with their family at the age of 12.

Susanne recalls a family trip to the Museum of Natural History in London, UK, when she and Elizabeth were nine years old.

“Being greeted by a diplodocus skeleton once you walk into the main hall sure does wonders to the little child’s brain. It is a memory we could never let go – the feeling of wonderment when we recall the effect of that visit.”

That and other museum visits created a life-long interest in museums, artifacts, and archives. The sisters both studied at UBC, earning Bachelor Degrees in Anthropology (Museum Studies) with a minor in archaeology.

The Haupts both hope to have careers in the museum and archives field. They would be happy to work with archival or artifact collections in any type of museum, although they are both particularly attracted to natural history museums.

The two both volunteered at the Beaty Biodiversity Museum in Vancouver, donating more than 500 hours each doing programming and other tasks. The Beaty Museum is located on UBC campus, and is Vancouver’s only natural history museum.

READ MORE: Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 31

Their work at the museums in Revelstoke will give them a broad range of skills applicable to the museum and archives world and will increase their chances of getting further work in their chosen field.

Since beginning work at Revelstoke Museum and Archives at the end of September 2020, Elizabeth has been updating the collections database to ensure that records are correct and consistent, and she has been photographing artifacts to add to the database.

The museum has been collecting since 1960, and now holds close to 10,000 artifacts, all having some link to the history of Revelstoke. All of the artifacts are entered into a collections management database, and each one is stored with a location code for easy retrieval.

Previous grants allowed the museum to install rolling shelving units in the storage area, greatly adding to the proper care of the valuable collections. Elizabeth’s work will ensure that the collections data is accurate and up-to-date.

Elizabeth has also been cataloguing archival collections.

The museum recently received a significant donation of archival material from Eileen Delehanty Pearkes, author of A River Captured – The Columbia River Treaty and Catastrophic Change.

The donation included Pearkes’ research material, annotated books and her personal research notes and reflections. This collection is an important addition to the body of material on the Columbia River and the impact of the dams in this region, and it is now catalogued and accessible to researchers.

Susanne is doing similar work at Revelstoke Railway Museum, updating the archival database. She has catalogued trip ticket books, correspondence and other archival documents.

Both museums use the same collections management software, so it made sense to do a joint training session at Revelstoke Museum and Archives on archival policies and procedures.

Elizabeth and Susanne have only ever lived in South Africa and Vancouver, so this winter is their first experience with significant amounts of snow.

They also saw their first black bear in the wild.

Outside of work, the sisters both enjoy video games and Susanne likes to get creative with digital art, while Elizabeth is busy writing fiction.

They are fascinated by thanatology (the study of death) and both enjoy a good ghost story.

Elizabeth said of their internship opportunities in Revelstoke, “Working here allows us to grow both personally and professionally, and allows us to gain further perspectives we may not have gotten elsewhere. It gives us real, tangible and practical wisdom outside of the classroom. A breath of fresh air, after four years of lectures.”

Revelstoke Museum and Archives and Revelstoke Railway Museum are both appreciative of the funding from Young Canada Works that allowed them to hire the Haupt sisters.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Museum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Outpouring of volunteerism gets Okanagan charity ready for new year

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

Two of the deaths were in care homes; two in the community

Elizabeth (left) and Suzanne Haupt on the steps of Revelstoke Museum and Archives. (Submitted)
Seeing double at Revelstoke’s museums

Elizabeth and Susanne Haupt work at the Museum & Archives and Railway Museum

The second most expensive home in the Kootenays is located in Revelstoke at $5.3 million. The residence is a ski chalet known as Bighorn. It has eight staterooms with a balcony, a great room with a log fireplace, indoor spa and sauna, hot tub, home cinema, private helipad, and private chef. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke property values up by 7% in 2020

Since 2017, property values have increased locally by 53 per cent

The value of single family homes in the Thompson Okanagan region has increased, according to statistics from BC Assessment. (Black Press file photo)
Housing values increase in Thompson Okanagan region

Highest increase is in Princeton with values rising by 17 per cent over past year

Sunset on Oct. 7, 2020 in Revelstoke, a silver lining. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Editor’s choice, stories worth re-reading from this past year

The final installment of our Year in Review series

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)
Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country. (BC Assessment)
Thompson-Okanagan’s most expensive home located in Lake Country

Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on BC Assessment’s list of highest-valued residential properties in the region

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail are calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan to install two chemical toilets at Kekuli Bay to serve Okanagan Rail Trail users. (File)
Advocacy group calls for more toilets on Okanagan Rail Trail

Vernon trails society calls for two toilets between Coldstream and Lake Country for rail trail users

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

Most Read