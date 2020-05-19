Share a good news story and possibly win $1,000

Share a good news story with the Revelstoke Review and Do Some Good to win money

Kelowna-based technology company Do Some Good and Valley First Credit Union want to hear stories of the good you see in your community, and in exchange, will be giving away $30,000 to local causes between now and the end of the year.

Thanks to a partnership with the Revelstoke Review, Do Some Good has developed a special section on the news homepage called Local Good, where anyone – individuals, non-profits, businesses – can share the good they see, or are doing, in the community. Your story post will be automatically entered to win $1,000 for the cause of your choice. Selections will be made regularly and winners will be announced on Local Good.

“Now more than ever, people need to hear good news and causes need awareness, recognition and support,” says Samantha Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Do Some Good. “Posting on Local Good is quick and easy, and is a great way to drive impact for your favourite cause by reaching thousands of Revelstoke Review readers.”

Supporting community organizations and local businesses is important to Valley First Credit Union, and they are excited to come on board with Local Good and provide funds to those who need it most.

To share your good story, and for more information about Do Some Good, click here.

“Sharing good just makes you feel good, and your cause potentially receiving $1,000? That’s really a win-win for everyone,” adds Williams.

