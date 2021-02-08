‘She is going to be missed’: Revelstoke’s food bank creator retires

Patti Larson, coordinator of Revelstoke’s food bank of 20 years, retired on Jan. 29, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)Patti Larson, coordinator of Revelstoke’s food bank of 20 years, retired on Jan. 29, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds delivering donations to Patti Larson, program director for Community Connections Food Bank. (Submitted)Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds delivering donations to Patti Larson, program director for Community Connections Food Bank. (Submitted)
Ainsley Renyard hands a cheque to Patti Larson, director of Community Connections food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)Ainsley Renyard hands a cheque to Patti Larson, director of Community Connections food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Manager Brian Clark (left) and assistant manager Dylan Meikle (right) hands Community Connections director Patti Larson (middle) a cheque for the local food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)Manager Brian Clark (left) and assistant manager Dylan Meikle (right) hands Community Connections director Patti Larson (middle) a cheque for the local food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Brady Beruschi, owner of Cheers Liquor store, presented a $2,000 cheque for the Community Connections Foodbank to Patti Larson, food bank coordinator. (Submitted)Brady Beruschi, owner of Cheers Liquor store, presented a $2,000 cheque for the Community Connections Foodbank to Patti Larson, food bank coordinator. (Submitted)
Patti Larson has been running Community Connection’s Food Bank for the last 20 years. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)Patti Larson has been running Community Connection’s Food Bank for the last 20 years. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
A small fraction of the people behind the Christmas Hamper Program. From left to right, Larry Olsson, Patti Larson, Kathleen Hammond and Gladys Dyer (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)A small fraction of the people behind the Christmas Hamper Program. From left to right, Larry Olsson, Patti Larson, Kathleen Hammond and Gladys Dyer (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Patti Larson from Community Connections address the crowd. (Photo by Noeline Mostert)Patti Larson from Community Connections address the crowd. (Photo by Noeline Mostert)
Giving back Brian Clarke, store manager at Save-On-Foods, presented Patti Larson, of Community Connections, with $2,150 for the food bank. Save-On-Foods collected the money during their second annual Share it Forward event which saw the store donate 50 per cent of net proceeds of Western Family products purchased between June 13 and 19 to the food bank. (Revelstoke Review)Giving back Brian Clarke, store manager at Save-On-Foods, presented Patti Larson, of Community Connections, with $2,150 for the food bank. Save-On-Foods collected the money during their second annual Share it Forward event which saw the store donate 50 per cent of net proceeds of Western Family products purchased between June 13 and 19 to the food bank. (Revelstoke Review)
Patrick McMechan, right, presents Patti Larson, of the Community Connections Food Bank, with a cheque for $1,850 on behalf of Stella-Jones. The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter also received $1,850. The money comes from Stella-Jones’ firewood sales. (Submitted)Patrick McMechan, right, presents Patti Larson, of the Community Connections Food Bank, with a cheque for $1,850 on behalf of Stella-Jones. The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter also received $1,850. The money comes from Stella-Jones’ firewood sales. (Submitted)
Community Connections’ Patti Larson is presented with a cheque. The CP Holiday Train stopped in Revelstoke on Dec. 14, 2017. Alan Doyle and The Beautiful band performed and Community Connections Food Bank received $10K. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)Community Connections’ Patti Larson is presented with a cheque. The CP Holiday Train stopped in Revelstoke on Dec. 14, 2017. Alan Doyle and The Beautiful band performed and Community Connections Food Bank received $10K. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)
Patti Larson is flanked y Cst. Gary McLaughlin and Jenna Fraser at the start of the Emergency Services Food Drive.Patti Larson is flanked y Cst. Gary McLaughlin and Jenna Fraser at the start of the Emergency Services Food Drive.
Patti Larson’s last day at the Revelstoke Review was Jan. 29, 2020. (Submitted/Community Connections)Patti Larson’s last day at the Revelstoke Review was Jan. 29, 2020. (Submitted/Community Connections)
Prior to working at the food bank, Patti Larson worked at TD Bank and volunteered at the temporary food bank for mill workers that was set up for three years in the late 80s. She was recognized for that volunteer work by her employer at the time.Prior to working at the food bank, Patti Larson worked at TD Bank and volunteered at the temporary food bank for mill workers that was set up for three years in the late 80s. She was recognized for that volunteer work by her employer at the time.
On Jan. 28, people were encouraged to drive by Community Connections and honk to say thank you to Patti Larson. The RCMP participated in the Patti parade. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)On Jan. 28, people were encouraged to drive by Community Connections and honk to say thank you to Patti Larson. The RCMP participated in the Patti parade. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The first time Patti Larson was to step onto the stage at the Holiday Train food bank fundraiser, she was pushed.

Her boss, Jane McNab knew she was nervous and gave her that extra encouragement.

“Jane believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” Larson said.

In her resume Larson submitted to become the food bank coordinator 20 years ago, she said her goal was to work in an organized, efficient manner and provide quality service to all clients.

Since then, Larson said she accomplished that, and so much more.

Sheena Bell, current executive director for Community Connections, said she has never heard Larson complain about work. Larson is a blend of steady, modest, professional and available, Bell said.

“What you see is what you get. She puts people first.”

Larson’s application to Jane McNab all those years ago was accepted and together they launched the Community Connection’s Food Bank.

Prior to that there had been no permanent food bank in Revelstoke. Larson had volunteered at a temporary facility from 1986 to 1988 that served families who had been impacted by mill layoffs.

Larson was in her 40s when she applied for the food bank job, after working for decades at TD Bank.

Last year, in the Review’s feature story for the Women of Inspiration special section, Larson said it was difficult changing careers at that age, but banking was no longer a good fit.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Patti Larson: From banking to food banking

At first, her new job was only 20 hours a week, with food distribution once a month. Now the community outreach team is up to nine people and food pick up is twice a week.

Since the start of the pandemic, demand at the food bank has tripled.

But Larson wasn’t just expanding the food bank while at Community Connections.

“The side of her desk is the biggest part,” Bell said.

Larson established the health and safety committee, helped write policies and was a big part of the organizational culture, Bell said.

She was a part of the executive leadership team that the society appointed in 2015, rather than having a single executive director.

Along with the food bank, she launched the Christmas Hamper program, which has been going for 20 years.

Bell said that Larson knows and supports every program at Community Connections.

Larson also had the largest group of volunteers. Bell said it’s because Larson treated everyone like they belonged and had something to offer.

Brenda Butcher, a long time volunteer at the food bank, said Larson is a beautiful lady. Butcher hasn’t been back to volunteer since the start of COVID but said she misses seeing people and laughing.

“She is going to be missed,” Butcher said of Larson’s retirement.

Though the food bank was Larson’s passion project for years, she said she is happy to pass the reins and confident that those who are taking over will do a good job.

Larson said she will miss the people but not the middle-of-the-night fire alarm calls.

And, as a volunteer, she will return.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan man on the move in memory of mom

Just Posted

Patti Larson, coordinator of Revelstoke’s food bank of 20 years, retired on Jan. 29, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
‘She is going to be missed’: Revelstoke’s food bank creator retires

Patti Larson was part of the duo that started Community Connection’s Food Bank in 2000

The highway between Vernon and Armstrong was closed for a crash involving two trucks the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10. (Sarah Chrystal photo)
Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways

Concrete dividers coming between Vernon and Armstrong, and in Summerland

Peter Bernacki, a long-time Revelstoke resident, is volunteering on Tim Palmer’s campaign team. Bernacki said he believes Palmer will be a good addition to city council. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
BYELECTION: Q & A with Tim Palmer

Advance polls are open Feb. 10, and election day is Feb. 13

Matt Cherry is one of three candidates in Revelstoke’s current byelection. (Contributed)
BYELECTION: A final Q & A with Matt Cherry

Advance poll is on Wed. Feb. 10, and election day is Feb. 13

Alistair Taylor and Fly on the campaign trail. (Contributed)
BYELECTION: Q & A with Alistair Taylor

Advance polls are open on Feb. 10 and general voting day is Feb. 13

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3 million fish due to federal fish farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of a hooded male suspect believed to be involved in an assault on a woman walking her dog in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Okanagan RCMP seek assault suspect

Police release sketch of hooded male suspect in connection with assault at Vernon park Nov. 26, 2020

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz has created a virtual running/walking event in memory of his mom, Laura, who passed away from cancer in August 2020. The Move4Mom Run goes Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, with Stankiewicz running 100 kilometres in 24 hours. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Stankiewicz family photo)
Okanagan man on the move in memory of mom

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz creates virtual fundraising run/walk Move4Mom to be held Mother’s Day

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Most Read