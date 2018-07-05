Shuswap Hospital Foundation needs kiosk volunteers

Fiona Harris, left, Shuswap Hospital Foundation director for development, chats with Hope Britton at the foundation’s kiosk in the Mall at Piccadilly. The foundation is looking for volunteers to staff the kiosk in two-hour shifts to sell raffle tickets for a West Jet flight for two. (Photo contributed)

Wish you could fly away on a fabulous vacation for two?

Nurture your dreams and help Shuswap Lake General Hospital by buying a raffle ticket and by helping out at the foundation’s kiosk at the Mall at Piccadilly throughout July and August.

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation needs volunteers to help sell raffle tickets – tickets that will take the winner to anywhere in WestJet’s world.

The tickets for a Gift of Flight Voucher (one round-trip flight for two to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination) are on sale at one for $20 or three for $50.

Related: Artists go to canvas for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

The draw will be held on Aug. 25 at the Fourth Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament. There are only 1,120 tickets available for purchase.

The kiosk is now open until Friday, Aug. 24 (or until the tickets sell out) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The volunteer shifts are two hours each – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you would like to help by filling some shifts at the kiosk, contact Diana McFarlane or Fiona Harris at the Shuswap Hospital Foundation office, 250-803-4546, or email diana.mcfarlane@interiorhealth.ca or email fiona.harris@interiorhealth.ca.

If you are unable to volunteer but are interested in purchasing the tickets – stop by the office or stop by the kiosk to purchase them.

@SalmonArm

barbbrouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter