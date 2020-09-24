Sorrento resident Glenn Welschlau recently won $100,000 playing Keno. His winning ticket was purchased at the Copper Island Pub. (BC Lotto photo)

Shuswap man ‘started to lose it’ after learning of lottery win

Sorrento resident wins $100,000, ticket purchased at Copper Island Pub

A recent lottery ticket purchase wound up being larger-than-expected bonus for Glenn Welschlau.

The retired Sorrento man won more than $100,000 after playing Keno and Keno Bonus.

The winning ticket for the Sept. 2 draw was purchased at the Copper Island Pub. Welschlau seldom plays the bonus, and was shocked to learn just how good his good fortune was.

“At first I thought I had…won $35,000,” commented Welschlau in a BC Lotto release. “I didn’t have my glasses on and I thought I only saw two times the bonus. My friend turned to me and said that it was seven times the bonus.

“I started to lose it.”

Read more: Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved do

Read more: Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

After confirming the win on the BCLC Lotto! app, Welschlau called his wife to share the news. He said she didn’t believe him until he put her on speakerphone and she heard the celebratory excitement in the background.

Welschlau used his winnings to purchase a new TV, gutters for his house, as well as a new Jeep in which he plans to explore more of the Shuswap.

Welschlau is one of three Shuswap residents to have won big so far this year. Salmon Arm’s Neil Piper won $500,000 in after matching all four Extra numbers in the March 24 Lotto Max draw. A few years prior he had won $100,000 on the Max, which he continued to play in memory of his dog Max. In June, another Salmon Arm resident won $15,000 in the Keno and Keno Bonus.

Shuswap Lake

