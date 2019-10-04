Sicamous fundraiser for family who lost home in suspicious blaze

Samara Palmer lost her home in a suspicious fire at the end of August

A month after Samara Palmer’s home and business burnt to the ground in a suspicious fire she continues to struggle with the loss, on top of the fact no charges have been laid.

However, the community of Sicamous is rallying around Palmer and hosting a fund-raising event this Saturday, Oct. 5 in two separate locations.

One event will be held for families at Cambie Hall, 2859 Cambie-Solsqua Road in Malakwa starting with kids activities at 3 p.m. Then for the parents and adult supporters of Palmer a silent auction and live music event will be held at Brothers Pub, 420 Main Street in Sicamous.

Family friend Kim Johnson is housing Palmer and her children for the time being and has also set up a GoFundMe page to help get the family back on their feet. Johnson said along with the loss of the home and personal items, the equipment Palmer uses for her business was also destroyed, so the money raised will go towards helping her get her business reestablished.

So far more than $9,000 has been raised of the 10,000 goal.

The Sicamous Fire Department was called to Palmer’s residence in the Cambie-Solsqua area in the early-morning hours of Aug. 31. Fire chief Brett Ogino said the Malakwa and Swansea Point fire departments were called in to help but the house was a total loss.

The Sicamous mother used her home also as a business where she ran the Maradise day spa, hair salon and fitness studio.

READ MORE: Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

Read More: Salmon Arm company puts free roof over community-minded single mom

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
