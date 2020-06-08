SilverStar earns climate action award

Environmental efforts have earned some national recognition for SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The National Ski Areas Association has named Vernon’s ski resort the winner of the Climate Change Impact Award, at the 2020 Golden Eagle Awards.

The association awards for sustainability, safety, growth and marketing to ski resorts with the most innovative and successful programs in each category.

SilverStar was the only Canadian ski resort to receive a nomination for both Environmental Excellence and Climate Change Impact.

“We are honoured to be recognized and win the category for the Climate Change Impact. Seeing our environmental efforts recognized on an international scale is humbling,” Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar’s media relations manager, said. “We are surrounded by so much beauty and natural resources, which is why we take pride in preserving our environment for future generations.”

As part of SilverStar’s commitment to Play Forever the mountain’s comprehensive sustainability program includes several on-site and guest-facing projects that contribute to lower carbon emissions and overall positive impact on the climate. All of the resort’s lifts run on hydro electric energy, and its mountain ops fleets have been consistently updated to the latest low- or no-emission technologies. Their efforts also stand to influence and reward positive guest behavior with its Ride Share program, EV charging stations and resource reduction campaigns in its lodging properties.

These are just a few of the many strategies SilverStar takes to reduce their impact on the environment.

“We continue to work with the local and provincial government on new and effective energy solutions for our community, as well as sustainable growth strategies that preserve our natural environment,” said Deacon. “We would like to thank the NSAA for recognizing our continuous efforts and for choosing us as the 2020 winner of the Climate Change Impact Award.”

READ MORE: Vernon ski resort plays it forward

READ MORE: Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeSkiing and SnowboardingTourism