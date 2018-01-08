Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Two Vernon high school student’s special moment was caught on camera and shared for the world to see this week.

Tyler de Boer enlisted the help of Silverstar’s Silver Fox to plan the perfect ‘promposal’ on skates.

Tyler told his girlfriend Sydney Embleton that to celebrate their 10-month anniversary he brought her to Silverstar to ask her a special question.

“I got one question for you Syd. Will you go to grad with me?”

He then points out Silver Fox who is waiting off to the side holding a sign that reads “Grad?”.

Embleton appears shocked by the sweet surprise and replies, “Oh my gosh, yes!”.

Check out the special moment below.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree wins big for BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Glimpses of the Past

From a new engine for the fire brigade in 1893 to spreading avalanche awareness in 1988

New location for local bike shop proposed

If development permit approved, Tantrum Ride Co would relocate to new build at 306 First Street West

Seasonal lull in real estate sales

Housing sales declined by 24 per cent in December, with 459 sales posted to the MLS.

Grizzlies douse Heat in home victory

Revelstoke sits atop the conference with 51 points

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Load spilled on Highway 97

Accident in Vernon sees logging truck load strewn across road

Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Take a look a this pilot’s video of a plane landing in Kelowna

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

Seniors keep minds sharp and bodies active through dance

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Most Read