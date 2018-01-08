Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Two Vernon high school student’s special moment was caught on camera and shared for the world to see this week.

Tyler de Boer enlisted the help of Silverstar’s Silver Fox to plan the perfect ‘promposal’ on skates.

Tyler told his girlfriend Sydney Embleton that to celebrate their 10-month anniversary he brought her to Silverstar to ask her a special question.

“I got one question for you Syd. Will you go to grad with me?”

He then points out Silver Fox who is waiting off to the side holding a sign that reads “Grad?”.

Embleton appears shocked by the sweet surprise and replies, “Oh my gosh, yes!”.

Check out the special moment below.

