Snowflake ceremony postponed

Revelstoke Hospice Society says to take care as grief is even more difficult right now

The Revelstoke Hospice Society’s annual snowflake ceremony has been postponed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

The 20-year long tradition sees people hang paper snowflakes on the Circle of Life Tree in Queen Elizabeth Park, in remembrance of loved ones.

“The ceremony is a simple and powerful symbol of our collective loss as a community,” reads a news release from the society. “Community connection is important and our health and resilience are improved when we gather and share.”

The society encourages people to take it easy during the pandemic as grieving is difficult at the best of times and even more so now.

“Grieving can come in waves and leave us disrupted in ourselves, work and family life,” the news release said. “This year, amid the COVID pandemic, many of these feelings are stronger, and many more people are struggling with Christmas.”

Take time to remember your loved ones and reach out to those who may be grieving, the hospice society recommends.

 

Community

