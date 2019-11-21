Sorcerer Lodge in Golden recognized as first Whitebark Pine Friendly Ski Area in Canada

A celebration is happening Nov. 21 at Mt. Begbie Brewery

The Revelstoke Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation is hosting a event Nov. 21 at Mt. Begbie Brewery. (Photo via Facebook)

Sorcerer Lodge in Golden has been recognized as the first Whitebark Pine Friendly Ski Area in Canada by the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation.

The foundation is hosting a recognition ceremony and reception Nov. 21 from 7-9 p.m. at Mt. Begbie Brewery.

Whitebark pine is an endangered high elevation tree species, commonly growing within ski areas; thus, ski areas have a unique management responsibility for the survival of the tree.

This program recognizes ski areas that have contributed to the recovery of whitebark pine through diligent management actions.

According to a news release the intent of this program is to:

  1. Recognize ski areas that are leaders in whitebark pine recovery
  2. Increase awareness among ski areas
  3. Provide guidance to ski areas in conservation efforts
  4. Provide opportunities for ski areas and their patrons to be directly involved in whitebark pine recovery
  5. Preserve whitebark pine to be enjoyed by future generation of recreationists

“Sorcerer Lodge has been supporting whitebark pine recovery for over a decade by providing a base for recovery specialists, educating guests, developing local mapping and recovery projects and contributing financially to the recovery of the species,” said a news release from the foundation.

 

