Sounds of safety ring in fire prevention week in North Okanagan

Fire Chief urges residents to learn the difference between chirps and beeps

The beeps and chirps of smoke detectors are setting the alarm for fire prevention week.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services reminds residents to learn the sounds of fire safety, as they team up with the National Fire Protection Association Oct. 3-9, to promote this year’s campaign and help citizens learn what steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from fire.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm?” NFPA’s Lorraine Carli asks. “Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family.”

Learning the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is important, fire chief David Lind said.

“When an alarm sounds you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”

To learn the different sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions, or search the brand and model online.

VFRS offers the following reminders about alarms:

• A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org or vernon.ca/fireprevention.

