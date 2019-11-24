Soupalicious slurps into Welcome Week in Revelstoke

It was a day of soup at the Community Centre yesterday.
Soupalicious is an annual event in Revelstoke and a fundraiser for the local food bank. Multiple restaurants came together and each made a soup. The event celebrates local gardeners, farmers, restaurants and chefs, featuring fresh, locally grown produce and showcasing the local community’s culinary talents through the creation of signature soups for tasting and slurping. Soupalicious also strives to be a Zero Waste event.
It’s a national event, occurring also in Toronto, Ottawa and Scarborough.
In Revelstoke, the event is part of Welcome Week and was the fourth time for Soupalicious in Revelstoke.
Soups included: curry roasted sweet potato coconut and pineapple, tortilla soup, borscht, cheddar and beer, and jalapeno popper soup. There was also a selection of desserts and bannock.
