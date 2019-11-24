Soupalicious slurps into Welcome Week in Revelstoke

A ‘recovery soup’ made from perishable foods donated through the Food Recovery Program that highlighted using foods past their prime but still safe to consume. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Jalapeno popper soup from the Village Idiot. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Aboriginal Friendship Society of Revelstoke made bannock. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke
Taco Club’s tortilla soup. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Tortilla soup with cabbage, green onions, sour cream and chips. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Grandma’s Borscht from the Woolsey. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The Nomad’s mulligatawny. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It was a day of soup at the Community Centre yesterday.

Soupalicious is an annual event in Revelstoke and a fundraiser for the local food bank. Multiple restaurants came together and each made a soup. The event celebrates local gardeners, farmers, restaurants and chefs, featuring fresh, locally grown produce and showcasing the local community’s culinary talents through the creation of signature soups for tasting and slurping. Soupalicious also strives to be a Zero Waste event.

It’s a national event, occurring also in Toronto, Ottawa and Scarborough.

In Revelstoke, the event is part of Welcome Week and was the fourth time for Soupalicious in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Keep that ‘friendly small town’ feel in Revelstoke this Welcome Week

READ MORE: CP Rail holiday train stopping in Revelstoke Dec. 14

Soups included: curry roasted sweet potato coconut and pineapple, tortilla soup, borscht, cheddar and beer, and jalapeno popper soup. There was also a selection of desserts and bannock.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
DeLeeuw provides reflexology and herbal treatments

Just Posted

Soupalicious slurps into Welcome Week in Revelstoke

Hundreds attended the event

Saving trees: Lodge near Glacier National Park honoured for its efforts

Sorcerer Lodge is the first whitebark pine friendly ski area in Canada

Protect Our Winters to host fundraising event

Protect Our Winters (POW) is showing two films: Electric Greg and Shelter

Home fire displaces Okanagan tenants for “at least one night”

Firefighters able to contain fire to a single room

Rain today in Revelstoke

High two degrees

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

DeLeeuw provides reflexology and herbal treatments

Summerland Wellness Centre works with alternative health treatments

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Old-fashioned fun: Brad DeMille plans outdoor rink again for Salmon Arm

So far the weather forecast looks good, costs mean there may be a $2 charge

Marker in downtown Summerland honoured Antarctica explorer

Two memorials erected in 1913 to honour Capt. Robert Scott

COLUMN: Truth, trust and surveillance technology

The ability to monitor a partner’s cell phone has disturbing implications

Okanagan Safeway store will be missed by many

The Vernon grocery store officially closes doors at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

Most Read