Soupalicious slurps into Welcome Week in Revelstoke

A ‘recovery soup’ made from perishable foods donated through the Food Recovery Program that highlighted using foods past their prime but still safe to consume. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Jalapeno popper soup from the Village Idiot. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Aboriginal Friendship Society of Revelstoke made bannock. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Taco Club’s tortilla soup. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Tortilla soup with cabbage, green onions, sour cream and chips. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Grandma’s Borscht from the Woolsey. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The Nomad’s mulligatawny. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It was a day of soup at the Community Centre yesterday.

Soupalicious is an annual event in Revelstoke and a fundraiser for the local food bank. Multiple restaurants came together and each made a soup. The event celebrates local gardeners, farmers, restaurants and chefs, featuring fresh, locally grown produce and showcasing the local community’s culinary talents through the creation of signature soups for tasting and slurping. Soupalicious also strives to be a Zero Waste event.

It’s a national event, occurring also in Toronto, Ottawa and Scarborough.

In Revelstoke, the event is part of Welcome Week and was the fourth time for Soupalicious in Revelstoke.

Soups included: curry roasted sweet potato coconut and pineapple, tortilla soup, borscht, cheddar and beer, and jalapeno popper soup. There was also a selection of desserts and bannock.

