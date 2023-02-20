Soup’s on at Discovery House’s 12th annual fundraiser in Penticton

Chester Demchuk (left) and Ryan Davis (right) are among the clients at Penticton’s Discovery House who have spent weeks cooking for the annual Soup is Good Food fundraiser. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

It’s the best time of the year again. Discovery House is hosting its Soup Is Good Food fundraiser, offering up delicious soups like spicy African peanut stew, hearty hamburger, creole chicken gumbo and more.

The annual fundraiser is back for its 12th year as one of the key events for Discovery House to keep its addiction treatment program up and running year-round.

A single soup is $8, and orders of two or more come with a discount, with orders over $40 coming with free delivery. Orders under $40 will require a $3 delivery donation for locations in Penticton or $5 for Summerland.

On top of the soup, there will be coffee, donated by McDonald’s, and fresh buns donated by Cobs.

Orders can be placed online at discoveryhouserecovery.com/food , and it is always best to get in early as some favourites, like the spicy African peanut stew, have sold out in the past.

The soup will be served up for delivery or pick up on Fridays, starting Feb. 24, and continuing through to March 24.

Pick-up this year will instead be at the Orchard House at 157 Orchard Avenue. The Discovery House clients and staff will be using the commercial kitchens there to make this year’s soup.

Discovery House will also be donating a meal for every $7 in additional donations made with a soup order, which will be distributed by Fill the Food Gap, One Sky – The Foundry Youth Centre and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

