South Okanagan Dragon Boat Festival marks what would have been 20th year

The 2020 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival will not be held due to coronavirus. (Western News file photo)

The Penticton Dragonboat Festival would have celebrated its 20th year over Sept. 12 and 13.

Instead, COVID-19 put the festival on hold for the year.

To mark what would have been their festival, the organizers and local dragon boaters put together a socially-distanced sprint on Skaha Lake.

Two members of Penticton Dragon Boat piloted the 450-kilogram vessel, which usually holds 20 paddlers and a steersperson.

The festival is now scheduled to celebrate its 20th year in 2021 on Sept. 11 and 12.

