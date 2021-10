Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The kids at Begbie View Elementary went all out for Halloween this year, sporting some spooky costumes on Oct. 29.

Students enjoyed a day of activities: a haunted house, Halloween themed games, and some festive arts and crafts.

