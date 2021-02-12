Spread love and community spirit by joining Revelstoke Heart Attack

Make a heart and gift it to your neighbour to spread the love

Collective Impact Vibrant Revelstoke is spearheading Revelstoke Heart Attack! Asking neighbours to make and post hearts to share the love. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Spread the love this Valentine’s Day weekend by giving your neighbour a happy heart attack!

Collective Impact Vibrant Revelstoke is calling on everyone to participate in this fun and simple activity to help lift spirits and build community.

Create as many hearts as you like with your family or bubble, hit the streets and tag 3-5 homes in your area. Invite them to tag 3-5 homes in return. If you have been tagged, re-use those hearts to tag more homes!

Please ensure you are following physical distancing guidelines.

Join the Facebook event and share photos!

The team, which is the same group that brought you the live music drive bys at Christmas time, reminds everyone to be mindful with their heart making and adhesive materials.

