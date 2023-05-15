A sign in downtown Salmon Arm near the fountain at Ross Street Plaza warns the public to stay back as a duck can be seen nesting in a planter on May 15 to the left of the pine tree trunk. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

A sign in downtown Salmon Arm near the fountain at Ross Street Plaza warns the public to stay back as a duck can be seen nesting in a planter on May 15 to the left of the pine tree trunk. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Spring brings new nesting spot in Salmon Arm for downtown ducks

Sign urges people to stay back from planter so mother mallard can nest easy

Once again a duck can be seen nesting downtown.

Although ducks have been seen in the planter below the radio station on Ross Street in years past, as well as at city hall, this year a planter next to the fountain in the Ross Street Plaza is also home to a nesting mallard.

A sign asks that people stay back due to nesting ducks. People are also asked to keep their pets away from the planter so the water birds aren’t harmed.

Once the eggs are hatched and the mama mallard deems the ducklings ready, they will make their way down to Shuswap Lake. It’s uncertain if they’ll try out the new underpass or take their usual path to the water.

A post on social media on May 13 noted that about a dozen ducklings had fallen through a storm-drain grate near 28th Street NE and 7th Avenue NE, when three passersby went to some trouble to get them out. It said they were then taken back to the pond near Okanagan College. No one involved could be reached to confirm details.

A mama mallard circles the pond at the Salmon Arm campus at Okanagan College on May 15 with several ducklings of a variety of sizes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

A mama mallard circles the pond at the Salmon Arm campus at Okanagan College on May 15 with several ducklings of a variety of sizes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

