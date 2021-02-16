Organizers have cancelled Lumby Days due to COVID-19 for the second straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)

Organizers have cancelled Lumby Days due to COVID-19 for the second straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spring normalcy not likely, with more events curbed by COVID in Vernon

First Lumby Days, now Shoparama and Creative Chaos are pulling the plug

While many are holding out optimism for some sort of return to normal, it’s not looking too promising.

Several events have been curbed for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

Shoparama’s spring craft market, planned for April, is on hold.

“I know we are beginning to sound like a stuck record but sadly we must cancel yet another Shoparama Spring Market. In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the challenges with managing the various restrictions and protocols, in accordance with our public health agencies and facility management, we don’t feel that we could offer a safe, enjoyable and beneficial event for everyone,” said Blue House Events’ Ingrid Baron, who has her fingers crossed for the 2021 Shoparama Holiday Gift Sale.

June’s Creative Chaos has also been cancelled.

Lumby Days, which normally takes place in June, announced on Feb. 15 that restrictions have halted the ability to proceed with the multi-day community festival.

READ MORE: COVID claims Lumby Days for second straight year

“By now, we’d have had the midway, vendors and entertainers all confirmed,” chairperson Merna Alexander said. “We also don’t think it’s right to go around to our sponsors, some of whom are struggling, and ask for money during this time.”

Provincial health orders restricting events and gatherings are in place indefinitely, which is why many events cannot proceed.

Many of the vendors that would normally take place at these events are feeling the financial pinch, particularly local artisans.

The Vernon Farmer’s Market has been pushing to have non-food vendors allowed back at the market, since they were restricted Dec. 3.

The market argues while you can still go to a mall or big box store to purchase ‘non-essentials’ they are not allowed at the market.

“This order isn’t just affecting those non-food vendors unable to attend. It’s affecting us all. The crafters are a huge draw, especially during the holidays,” the market said in a letter asking residents to write to politicians asking for an exemption from the gatherings and events order for non-food vendors at farmers markets.

The Vernon Farmers Market runs Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place. The Armstrong Farmers Market continues every Saturday until March at the Odd Fellows Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Chamber week brings special events online in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with Mission: Suprise Valentine

Just Posted

News business, The Copeland, now operating out of the historic McCarty House on Mackenzie Ave. (Submitted/The Copeland)
McCarty house reopens as The Copeland

New owners are continuing to operate the historical home as a bed and breakfast

Ella Carmichael, her dog Mowat and Sandra Gregory delivery a Valentine to Gladys. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with Mission: Suprise Valentine

Revy Unstuck volunteers spread love and smiles on Valentine’s Day

A view of Lake Revelstoke from Carnes Creek recreation site, accessed by Highway 23 north. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Province grants funds for Highway 23 north upgrades

Funds coming from economic recovery and climate adaption program

There has been a positive COVID-19 cases in the Arrow Heights school community. (File photo by Adam van der Zwan)
Person in Arrow Heights school community tests positive for COVID-19

The school district send a letter Feb. 12 to parents

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Virtual Columbia River Treaty information meeting coming up Feb. 24

People can watch via Zoom or call in to listen to the town hall meeting

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

The female turkey was spotted hanging out on Nakuspian Don Mabie’s deck in December. He said she showed no fear of humans. Photo: Don Mabie
Talkin’ turkey in Nakusp

A wild turkey has stolen hearts in the village

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

The 2013 murder victims Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow. File photo.
No suspects, no updates 8 years after West Kelowna double murder

Southeast District Major Crimes Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow

Medals seized by RCMP.
Guns, drugs and military medals seized by RCMP from Kelowna home

RCMP raided the home where suspected drug trafficking was taking place

Donna Bilyk, of One Minute Fun Sketch, draws Magi Buchanan at Creative Chaos. (Morning Star file photo)
Spring normalcy not likely, with more events curbed by COVID in Vernon

First Lumby Days, now Shoparama and Creative Chaos are pulling the plug

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash that took place at Nanaimo and Winnipeg St. Feb. 15 at 7:40 p.m. (Google Maps)
South Okanagan man killed in Family Day hit-and-run

The 68-year-old was struck at Winnipeg St. and Nanaimo Ave.

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

Most Read