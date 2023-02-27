St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs spreading joy in the Okanagan

Big smiles and wagging tails is what you’ll find when St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs are around.
Faye Anstey and 11-year-old labradoodle Cooper make regular visits to care homes, vaccination clinics, schools, libraries and elsewhere to help ease anxiety and spread joy.
Anstey, unit facilitator for Kelowna, Lake Country, and Vernon, says the area has about 40 volunteers, but they are always looking for more.
Learn all about the Therapy Dog program or other ways to volunteer with St. John Ambulance at sja.ca.
